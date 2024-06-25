Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 893,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,584,000 after buying an additional 43,783 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.58. 2,445,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,466. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

