Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Bank of America

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.14% from the stock’s previous close.

ALIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.72.

Get Alight alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALIT

Alight Price Performance

Shares of Alight stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. 2,067,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,430,736. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alight will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

In other Alight news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $7,894,821.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,753,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $26,936.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,927,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,394,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $7,894,821.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,753,903.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.