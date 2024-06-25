Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Up 0.1%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.57 and last traded at $46.51. Approximately 1,243,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,224,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $42.63. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

