AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Shares Down 11.8%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 11,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

AmeraMex International Trading Down 11.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

Get AmeraMex International alerts:

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter. AmeraMex International had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 9.68%.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.