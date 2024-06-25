Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $26,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.38. 206,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,599. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $88.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

