Aminex (LON:AEX) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report) shot up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.04 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02). 24,392,531 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 7,563,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

Aminex Trading Up 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.22.

Insider Activity

In other Aminex news, insider Tom Mackay sold 3,873,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £77,479.18 ($98,286.41). Insiders own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

About Aminex

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.

