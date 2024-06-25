Analysts Set Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Target Price at $17.75

Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

CIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIVB

Civista Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %

CIVB opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $58.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 24.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.