Analyzing Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autohome and Phunware’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.01 billion N/A $286.40 million $2.11 13.00 Phunware $4.83 million 9.76 -$52.78 million N/A N/A

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 0 0 0 0 N/A Phunware 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Autohome and Phunware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Autohome currently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.64%. Phunware has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Phunware’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phunware is more favorable than Autohome.

Risk and Volatility

Autohome has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Autohome and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 25.69% 8.24% 6.39% Phunware -257.36% -403.47% -111.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Autohome shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Phunware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Autohome beats Phunware on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement. It is also involved in the integration of its SDK licenses into existing applications maintained by its customers, as well as custom application development and support services; and provision of cloud-based vertical solutions for healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, education, and other applications, as well as application transactions, including re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases for application discovery, user acquisition and audience building, audience engagement, and audience monetization. Phunware, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

