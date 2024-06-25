Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BUD. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

BUD stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.79. 1,467,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,858. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.