Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 398,116 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 898,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $164,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,621,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,974,000 after purchasing an additional 302,701 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,903,000. Finally, Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,378,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.02. The company had a trading volume of 279,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,276. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.74. The company has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.