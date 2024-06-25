Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,333 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $18,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,150,000 after buying an additional 76,037 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,577,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,339,000 after buying an additional 112,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,343,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,839,000 after buying an additional 60,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,176,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,257,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,693,000 after purchasing an additional 317,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 2.7 %

A. O. Smith stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.11. 181,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,962. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.27. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.14 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

