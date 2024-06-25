Annex Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,041 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 951,312 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,108 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,007,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,598,000 after buying an additional 143,007 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,352,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,444,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,412,000 after purchasing an additional 203,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,933,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,169,000 after buying an additional 370,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SWN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,635,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,873,579. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.