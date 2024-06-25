Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,548 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Down 0.6 %

CVX stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.32. 1,800,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,037,916. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.41. The stock has a market cap of $291.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

