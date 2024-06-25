Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 314.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,533,000 after purchasing an additional 333,815 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,824,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,015,000 after purchasing an additional 777,708 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,640,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,980,000 after buying an additional 43,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,835,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,912,000 after acquiring an additional 111,284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $58.22. 2,332,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,534,460. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

