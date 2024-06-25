Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Axcelis Technologies worth $7,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,127,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $5,165,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ACLS traded up $3.45 on Tuesday, hitting $139.04. The company had a trading volume of 119,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,718. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $201.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

