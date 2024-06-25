Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,812,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,727,230. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $309.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

