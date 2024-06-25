Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,812,966,000 after purchasing an additional 259,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,087,983,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,016,000 after purchasing an additional 195,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,739,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,600,000 after purchasing an additional 138,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,998,000 after purchasing an additional 27,386 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.97. The company had a trading volume of 547,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,844. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.83. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

