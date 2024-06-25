Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $258,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,598 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,855,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.32. 862,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,733. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.58 and a twelve month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

