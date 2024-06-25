Annex Advisory Services LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $37,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total transaction of $328,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,510.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,950 shares of company stock worth $71,801,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.60. The stock had a trading volume of 395,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,906. The company has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $345.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

