Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,601 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 32.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.51. 1,314,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,683,920. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.