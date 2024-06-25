Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,682,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,738,000 after buying an additional 550,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after buying an additional 3,296,466 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,622,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,557,000 after buying an additional 330,740 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after buying an additional 3,026,657 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,035,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,593,394. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.43. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

