Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,630 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 6.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Equinix by 35.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 84 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Equinix by 14.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $13.67 on Tuesday, hitting $738.53. The stock had a trading volume of 163,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $755.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $801.65.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.