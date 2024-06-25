Annex Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $3.00 on Tuesday, reaching $459.09. The company had a trading volume of 507,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,765. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $471.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

