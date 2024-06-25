Annex Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 23.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 424,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,950,000 after acquiring an additional 79,632 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.9% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 612.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,038. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.18 and a 1 year high of $289.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.06.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.20.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

