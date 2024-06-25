Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1,555.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 15,691 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 7.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,709,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AON by 145.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 214,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,691,000 after buying an additional 127,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.86.

AON Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AON stock traded down $5.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.88. 3,149,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,241. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.22.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

