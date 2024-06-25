Apu Apustaja (APU) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded up 50.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Apu Apustaja token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apu Apustaja has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Apu Apustaja has a market cap of $174.39 million and $14.90 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Apu Apustaja Profile

Apu Apustaja launched on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,270,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,892,270,705 tokens. The official website for Apu Apustaja is apu.club. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Apu Apustaja Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,270,703.0493 with 312,846,524,834.8212 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00042626 USD and is up 28.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $13,762,678.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.club/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apu Apustaja should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apu Apustaja using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

