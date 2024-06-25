Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VWI) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VWIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1646 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF Price Performance

VWI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63. Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF Company Profile

The Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income Fund (VWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income index. The fund is a passively managed ETF that tracks an index of US equity securities and bond ETFs. The asset allocation fund uses an optimizer to maximize income and minimize volatility.

