Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 744,788 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 243% from the previous session’s volume of 217,007 shares.The stock last traded at $10.66 and had previously closed at $10.65.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition Co. II

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AACT. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 53,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,161,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 207,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 129,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 426,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 152,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

