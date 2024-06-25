Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires 196 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.3% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.9 %

PG traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,323,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,255. The company has a market cap of $393.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.85 and a 200-day moving average of $158.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

