Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

Armada Hoffler Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 43.9% per year over the last three years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 256.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Shares of AHH opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $983.24 million, a PE ratio of 123.07 and a beta of 1.02. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 9.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $61.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $463,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,318.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

