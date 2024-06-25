ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARR traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $19.41. 591,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,616. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16. The company has a market cap of $946.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $141.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

ARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Further Reading

