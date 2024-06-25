ARPA (ARPA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.82 Million

ARPA (ARPA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. ARPA has a market cap of $69.67 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARPA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ARPA has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,888,698 tokens. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,457,888,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.04751973 USD and is up 4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $10,237,997.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARPA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

