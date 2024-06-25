Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after buying an additional 1,503,249 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $93,634,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,037,000 after purchasing an additional 595,746 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,161,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 546,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,502,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

OMC stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,887. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

