Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,505.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Williams Trading raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:DKS traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.93. 849,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,265. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $234.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.20 and a 200 day moving average of $183.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

