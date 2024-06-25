Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $657,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $547.68. 4,810,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,364,886. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $551.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $527.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.34. The company has a market capitalization of $472.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

