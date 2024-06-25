Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $771,000 Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUFG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. 2,094,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,614. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

