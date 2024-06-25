Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $996,000 Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Flex by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flex stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $30.74. 2,510,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,756,406. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

In other Flex news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $2,653,254.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $2,653,254.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $235,110.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,029.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 804,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,147,972. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

