Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 3,427.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,502 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 52,436 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,436 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3,553.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,564,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,156 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 50.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 466,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,388 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,977,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,571,000 after purchasing an additional 195,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TEVA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.51. 12,386,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,534,812. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,736 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.