Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FUTY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 188,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,582. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $42.09.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

