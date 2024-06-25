Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,523,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ferrari by 8,986.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,327,000 after buying an additional 993,044 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,296,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Ferrari by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 924,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,740,000 after buying an additional 392,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Ferrari by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 329,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,508,000 after buying an additional 208,966 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE RACE traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $423.72. The company had a trading volume of 232,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,351. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.01. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $285.02 and a fifty-two week high of $442.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $415.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. Analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $2.443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RACE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $461.67.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

