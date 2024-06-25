Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after purchasing an additional 964,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,783 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NVO. Argus boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE NVO traded up $4.62 on Tuesday, reaching $146.90. 6,334,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,609. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

