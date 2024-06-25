AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 42,115,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,899,094. The stock has a market cap of $133.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

