Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Audius has a market cap of $189.19 million and approximately $8.82 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Audius has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,263,465,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,895,499 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

