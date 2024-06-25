Avalanche (AVAX) 1-Day Volume Tops $302.05 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion and $302.05 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $25.49 or 0.00041214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013448 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,106,522 coins and its circulating supply is 393,760,152 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

