Avalanche Price Reaches $25.73 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $10.13 billion and approximately $234.68 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $25.73 or 0.00041391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013390 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,109,476 coins and its circulating supply is 393,763,106 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

