Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

AGR stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,919,000 after acquiring an additional 71,441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 225,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Avangrid by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

