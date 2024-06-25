Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $6.22

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $915.34 million and $34.00 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $6.22 or 0.00010035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,004.15 or 1.00059476 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012256 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00080822 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,190,782 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,172,542.40618098 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.16783509 USD and is up 7.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 462 active market(s) with $47,283,937.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.