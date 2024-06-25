Axiom Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 41,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

VUSB remained flat at $49.48 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,085 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

