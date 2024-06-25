Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BDGI shares. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$42.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of C$24.94 and a 52-week high of C$51.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Robert Dawson purchased 1,600 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.40 per share, with a total value of C$69,441.44. In other news, Director Robert Dawson acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.40 per share, with a total value of C$69,441.44. Also, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$42.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$192,555.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $359,195. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

