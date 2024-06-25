BAIC Motor Co. Limited (BCCMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Friday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

OTCMKTS BCCMY opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. BAIC Motor has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82.

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, sells, and after-sale services passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars.

